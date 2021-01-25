Fans of the hit '90s comedy series Home Improvement can look forward to a brand new series from two of the show's most beloved stars. Tim Allen and Richard Karn are reuniting for a new competition series called Assembly Required and you can see the trailer for the new show now.

Assembly Required will debut on February 23 at 9 p.m. CT.

Entertainment Tonight reports that the series will air on the History channel for 10 episodes. The show will spotlight talented builders from across the country who will repair everyday household items.

"Let's face it -- we're living in a throwaway society," Tim Allen said in a statement. "We buy, break, replace... rinse and repeat. Whatever happened to repair and rebuild? There are some people who unfriend, unfollow and dispose of anything that offends, annoys or breaks - so I've created a show to remind people of the satisfaction and pride that comes from rebuilding something on their own."

Allen will serve as executive producer of the series. He'll team with Karn to explore the history of each item being repaired.

"Who better to join me than my buddy from the old Tool Time days - Richard Karn!" Allen said. "Now we're talking More Power!"

Home Improvement aired for eight seasons from 1991 to 1999. Allen has been starring on Last Man Standing since 2011. Since Home Improvement ended, Karn has appeared on The Rosie O'Donnell Show, That '70s Show, The Bold and the Beautiful and PEN15 on Hulu. He was also the host of Family Feud for multiple years.

"We look forward to partnering with Tim and Richard, America's beloved duo, as they challenge a new wave of skilled individuals to think out-of-the-box to build upon the innovations of those before them," said Eli Lehrer, executive vice president and general manager for the History Channel. "We hope this series will inspire viewers to think twice about throwing out that old item, roll up their sleeves and rebuild it better."

This article was originally published in August of 2020. It was updated on Jan. 25, 2021.

