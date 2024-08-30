TikToker Says Drinking Too Much Red Bull Made Her Husband's Heart Stop

The energy drink. Can't live with 'em, can't drink too many of 'em or you'll regret it! One TikTok user, ladyshreve, had a horrifying story to share with everyone. Her husband is (or perhaps "was," if his experience scared him off) an avid Red Bull fan. Evidently, he drinks multiple Red Bulls per day. For anyone with an idea of what over-consuming energy drinks looks like, you'll quickly see where this is going.

"This is the story about how I've become the obnoxious person that tells you that energy drinks are dangerous," she begins. Her husband woke up in the middle of the night feeling... less than great!

"His heart was racing, his hands and feet were going numb and he just didn't feel right." Initially, the couple tried waiting it out. However, the husband asked Meagan to call 911. They opted instead to drive the husband to the hospital, and he started feeling worse the closer they got to the facility.

By the time they managed to get to the emergency room, things quickly escalated. "In a matter of less than a minute, he was telling the woman 'I think I'm going to go down.'" Her husband's heart stopped.

A TikToker Warns People About Her Husband's Experience Over-Consuming Red Bull

Nurses saved Meagan's husband with chest compressions. He'd spend the next little while "choking" and "vomiting" while Meagan waited to see him. He suffered broken ribs as a result of the chest compressions.

When he was discharged, the couple went to a cardiologist where the husband put on a heart monitor for a few weeks. However, nothing came up as abnormal. In the end, the doctors decided that Red Bull had been his downfall.

"Both of these places are saying we don't know what caused it, but if this is the thing that led up to it, it is almost certainly the Red Bulls," Meagan stated. "If you're someone who's downing two, three, four energy drinks a day, I would highly recommend you to stop." Ultimately, the husband ended up making a full recovery after a terrifying health crisis. That goes to show you: leave those energy drinks alone!