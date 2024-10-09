TikTok Star's Ominous Note From Late Father Turns Out To Be Cracker Barrel Game Cheat

TikTok can be a den of depravity. But this time, I think I can balance those scales for y'all. Today, let's look at isyabootay (a great username) and her wild discovery. So, the dark part first: her father passed away unexpectedly. She was in the process of cleaning out his dresser. In the back of a dresser was a note. The note said, "Do not read unless you want the answer."

In another world, this is the start of a mystery novel. But here, the mystery is quickly dispelled when Ms. yabootay opens the note. ...And it's just a Cracker Barrel code. That's it. No serial killer reveals, no deep, dark family secrets. Just a code.

"i have ~20 unopened voicemails from my late dad and when i really need to hear his voice i listen to one, the last one was just '*breathing*... i am your father' like bro plz," one TikTok user commented. Many folks are relaying their sad but wholesome stories about the messages their loved ones have left behind. No, I'm not crying. You're seeing things!

TikTok User Finds A Wholesome Message From Her Late Father

"When my father was at the end the idea of an obituary was brought up and he immediately refused. 'I don't want my enemies to know I'm not still out there.' He was a middle school math teacher," another user recalls. I love these, actually. I feel like that's the kind of legacy I'd want to leave behind, too. One of jokes and goofs.

It reminds me of a joke I read a few years ago when someone said that when they die, they want something special for their funeral. At some random point during the funeral, the person wanted their corpse to spring from the casket like a jack-in-the-box. Which is mortifying, but also... funny in a The Boys kind of way.

"I've worked at Crackerbarrel for 6 years and couldn't tell you how to beat the d--n game." Real talk, I didn't know that Cracker Barrel had a game to play! The only "game" I remember from a "restaurant chain" is the time Burger King gave out free copies of their hit video game, "Sneak King." Spoiler Alert: It was an awful game. Abysmal, actually.