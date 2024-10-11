TikTok Star Taylor Rousseau Grigg’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Fans of TikTok star Taylor Rousseau Grigg was shocked when the internet personality passed away. Her death came as a surprise. What exactly happened?

Grigg passed away at the young age of 25. According to her family via Today, Grigg died from complications related to asthma and Addison's disease. According to an inside source close to the family, Taylor sadly had a severe asthma attack. She ended up passing away from complications.

Grigg had been candid about her battle with the disorder. She said that she had been in a lot of pain and was looking for a diagnosis. The TikToker claimed that she was fighting for her life every day.

"A girl said that I just looked like the life has been drained out of me. Honestly, for a time there, that's true," she shared in the TikTok clip. "I feel like I'm fighting for life everyday. When I didn't necessarily know what was wrong with me, I'd be in bed in pain just wishing to be dead because I just wanted it to end and I don't necessarily feel that way now."

Taylor Rousseau Grigg's Cause Of Death

Taylor didn't understand why she didn't feel right. She said, "I should be in my prime. I should be able to walk to the mailbox or run and those are just things I can't really do right now."

Her husband, Cameron Grigg, confirmed her sudden death on social media. The two started dating in 2021 and got married in 2023. He called her the "most brave and strong woman I know." He also said that Taylor "saved my life and so many others out there."

"No one ever expects to have to deal with this kind of pain and heartache, especially at our age," Cameron's emotional post read. "This past year Taylor has dealt with more pain and suffering than most people do in a lifetime. And in spite of that she still has been such a light and always brought joy to everyone around her."

Taylor donated her organs after her death.

"More than anything Taylor would want to know that she's continuing to save people's lives even after she's gone from this world," Cameron wrote. "And even though her earthly body may have failed her, her memory and life will be carried on forever. She doesn't owe anyone, anything. But she would want everyone to know that she's more than ok.".