TikTok Star Rachel Yaffe Dies At Age 27 From Liver Cancer

TikTok star Rachel Yaffe has died at 27 years old. She passed away following a long battle with liver cancer, which she frequently documented. Yaffe died on Friday, October 11, but news of her death has just surfaced.

The TikToker frequently used social media to share her cancer battle with followers. Doctors discovered that the influencer had fibrolamellar hepatocellular carcinoma when she was just 20 years old. It's a very rare type of cancer that affects just 200 people annually.

At first, Yaffe thought she had a gluten allergy. However, a doctor referred her to a specialist who found a fairly large tumor in her liver. Unfortunately, she developed Stage 4 cancer. Doctors managed to remove the tumor, but it came back and spread to her liver and lungs.

Yaffe shared a final post on social media on September 1. She shared that she had returned to New York and was living on her own.

Rachel Yaffe Final TikTok

Speaking to her TikTok followers, she said: "I'm back in New York and I'm back in my apartment that makes me so happy to be in my own space again, but honestly it has not been easy being back here.

"I'm so grateful to be back in my space be surrounded by my friends. That alone has been really helpful for me mentally. I lost so much of my strength when I was getting radiation and I'm starting from day one.

"It's been so hard for me to get up and force myself to move so I'm working on doing that, thankfully it's easier to walk around here being in the city."

Yaffe continued: "Plus I'm working really hard to stick to a very strict food regimine for cancer healing that is also taking up a lot of energy.

"I am occasionally at a pretty low appetite so it's been a little bit difficult both physically and mentally but I'm working on really just focusing on the small things that bring me joy and really, really prioritizing my mental health as well.

"That's kind of the update of where I'm at right now."

She would pass away just a month later. Her obituary mentioned she was survived by her siblings, parents, grandmother, and her loving dog, Layla.