TikTok Star Collapses And Dies At Finish Line After Running Disney Half-Marathon

TikTok star, Bobby Graves, died unexpectedly after completing a Disney half-marathon. Per PEOPLE, the 35-year-old runner competed in Disneyland's Halloween Half Marathon. Anaheim Police representative, Matt Sutter, told the outlet about the grim outcome. Graves collapsed just after crossing the finish line. Additionally, the run occurred under a triple-digit heatwave in Southern California.

"The race started at 5 AM, I don't know what start wave he was in but he crossed the finish line at approximately 7 AM," Sutter stated. "As soon as he crossed the finish line, he started grabbing his chest. One of the workers noticed and ran up to him and caught him before he collapsed."

Medics were readily available. However, Graves succumbed to cardiac arrest. Medics reportedly did everything they could, attempting life-saving measures and transporting him to a hospital as soon as possible. Unfortunately, Graves was pronounced dead after an hour of trying to resuscitate him.

TikTok Influencer Has Heart Attack After Running A Disney Half-Marathon

Graves posted a haunting TikTok video prior to participating in the race. In it, he talks about the high temperatures in California. "I went outside today around 2:00 — which is probably the hottest part of the day — and it was 90-something degrees," Graves said.

"I have some susceptibility, I don't know if it's temporary or long-term, to heat. Because I was outside for like 20 minutes, walking my dog, and it was hot, but I felt fine ... and then like 10 minutes after I got back in, I just passed out."

"I've spoken to medical professionals who say that one or two cardiac events can happen during a big race like this. But the deaths are rare," Sutter explained. "[There are] no other reports that I know of," Sutter stated regarding others collapsing or requiring medical attention at the Disneyland race. The Orange County Coroner's Office will be handling Graves' autopsy. It may take weeks or months for the medical examiner to fully complete the procedure. When we at Wide Open Country learn more about Graves' tragic death, we'll be sure to keep our readership informed of any significant updates.