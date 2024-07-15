TikTok Star, ‘Bella Brave’ Thomson, Has Died At The Age Of 10

Bella Thomson — better known as "Bella Brave" — has unfortunately passed away. The 10-year-old TikTok sensation had been dealing with many health complications. This includes a form of dwarfism, Hirschsprung's disease, and severe combined immunodeficiency (or SCID). Her mother, Kyla Thomson, confirmed Bella's passing on Monday. Kyla relayed the following message on TikTok in remembrance of Bella.

"Our brave girl left her legacy here on earth to dance on streets of gold July 14th 2024 at 4:19pm ET. Bella passed peacefully in our arms. Please keep her name on your lips, her memories alive and her bravery in your hearts. Please share with us every detail of how she touched your life or kept you brave. Bella would want you to remember; God is love, be brave and you are never too old to bring a stuffy."

Before Bella's passing, Kyla spoke to PEOPLE about the TikTok star. "Everything is hard without her," Kyla told the publication. "Please help me let the world know I need them to share with us how Bella touched their lives, helped them or how she lives on in their hearts & lives.

"Don't ever stop sharing her love and light. Don't let her memory ever fade. Continue to be brave, be closer to God and love each other fiercely, for her. Though she be but little, she is fierce," Kyla stated.

TikTok Sensation, Bella Brave, Has Passed Away

Days before her death, Bella was placed in a medically induced coma due to complications from a viral infection in her lungs. At that time, Kyla stated, "We are, of course, gutted for Bella. Her bowel transplant last August was supposed to be the last medical trauma she would ever have to endure. We are not out of the woods."

Kyla had hope things would improve, but the following day, Bella was "stable with no improvement." Three days after that, Kyla posted the following message on Instagram.

"This is as much as I can say right now. Everything feels numb, as if my mind is shielding me from the overwhelming fear of losing my child. Despite the odds, I hold on to hope." The day afterward, Bella passed away after a long, hard-fought battle. Rest in Peace, Bella Thomson. Hopefully, the world gets to shine as brightly as you did.