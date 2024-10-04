TikTok Star Arrested In Connection To Murder Of Therapist Found Dead On Roadway

Rather than going live, a TikTok star is going to jail. The popular online influencer is in jail in connection to the murder of a Louisiana therapist.

Police arrested the TikTok star after finding the therapist's body in a tarp on the side of the road. They booked 20-year-old Terryon Thomas into the Dallas County Jail in Texas on October 1, according to online jail records.

He's facing several charges in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Police arrested him for unauthorized use of a vehicle, aggravated criminal damage to property, and resisting arrest. At this time, they haven't charged him with the murder of the therapist.

They're currently holding him without bond. Police arrested the TikTok star after finding him driving 69-year-old William Nicholas Abraham's vehicle. He tried to flee from police during the traffic stop. "The vehicle was located by Baton Rouge Police Monday afternoon. The driver of the vehicle, at the time, sped away from a traffic stop and ultimately ran away after crashing the car," the post continued.

TikTok Star In Jail

If you regularly frequent TikTok then you may recognize Thomas as "Mr. Prada 456." He has nearly 4 million followers with the influencer using the platform as a blog.

So what's going on with the case? Well, a traveler found William Nicholas Abraham's body inside of a tarp on the side of the highway. They believe that Abraham died from blunt force trauma as well.

Police used surveillance footage to identify an individual driving Abraham's vehicle. While unnamed at first, they later identified Thomas from the lineup as the person. Abraham worked as a therapist. However, police are uncertain about the connection between Abraham and the TikTok star. It's unclear if Thomas will be charged with murder or not.

Meanwhile, the therapist's attorney has reached out and said he was devastated by his death. He said that his death has greatly upset him.

"I'm absolutely devastated and completely surprised that something like that could have happened to a man who I believed to be so tender, so gentle, and have such a servant's heart," said Abraham's attorney Jarrett Ambeau to FOX 8 New Orleans.