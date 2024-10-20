'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic Quarantined In Prison With Contagious Disease

According to Joe Exotic's legal team, the former zookeeper known as The Tiger King was put in quarantine after becoming infected with scabies in prison. Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado, is serving a 21-year sentence at the Federal Medical Center in Forth Worth, Texas. He was found guilty on 17 federal charges of animal abuse and two counts of attempted murder for hire.

Scabies, the skin condition Joe contracted, is a very contagious infection caused by Sarcoptes scabiei, a parasitic mite. According to Mayo Clinic, Scabies can appear in many parts of the body, and it is characterized by itching. It is easily treated with creams or pills, although the itching may last for weeks after treatment.

One of Joe's lawyers, Roger Roots, revealed that he had contracted the disease over a month and a half ago. Moreover, conditions in the Federal Medical Center were subpar. They reportedly failed to initially provide enough medication to treat their inmates in the scabies outbreak they later confirmed existed. Joe did receive new clothing and bedding after he eventually received treatment.

A Detention Center Outbreak

According to The Dallas Morning News, an email shared by the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth claims that it takes "communicable infections seriously." According to them, the precarious conditions were due to a "state of crisis with staffing, and that includes medical employees."

"Infections are managed through a comprehensive approach that includes testing, treatment, prevention, education and infection control measures," reads the email. "We make every effort to ensure the physical safety and health of the individuals confined to our facilities through a controlled environment that is secure and humane."

Joe Exotic's legal team reported that Joe said that the sanitary conditions in the detention center were "very sanitary." According to Joe, there were even rats in the inmates's beds. However, the detention center later claimed that there were no signs of a vermin infestation.

Despite suffering from scabies, reportedly, Joe Exotic is optimistic about his future. He fully intends to make the best out of his life when he gets out. He feels confident that his legal team will get him out early in 2025. According to Mail Online, he plans to dedicate himself to a career in academia. "I think what he wants to do is become an educator and perhaps do some entertainment in the future," said Roots.