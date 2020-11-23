Ticketmaster Plans to Check Ticket Holders' COVID-19 Test or Vaccine Status

Ticketmaster's future entry requirements for live events will likely ask concert-goers to provide proof they've gotten a COVID-19 vaccine or a negative test result.

Per a Billboard report, a vaccine providing approximately a year of coronavirus protection or a negative test taken 24 to 72 hours before the concert would need to be reported in advance to a health pass company, like CLEAR Health Pass or IBM's Digital Health Pass, or by vaccine distribution providers, such as CVS Minute Clinic or Labcorp. How soon a negative COVID-19 test would need to be secured before showtime will be based off local health guidelines. Once those steps are taken, ticket-holders should be able to prove their vaccination status or test results with their smart phones.

"We're already seeing many third-party health care providers prepare to handle the vetting -- whether that is getting a vaccine, taking a test, or other methods of review and approval - which could then be linked via a digital ticket so everyone entering the event is verified," Ticketmaster president Mark Yovich tells Billboard. "Ticketmaster's goal is to provide enough flexibility and options that venues and fans have multiple paths to return to events, and is working to create integrations to our API and leading digital ticketing technology as we will look to tap into the top solutions based on what's green-lit by officials and desired by clients."

Ticketmaster's plans also include its new SmartEvent system. Per Billboard, the system "helps event organizers and fans manage social distancing, delayed entry and provide possible opportunities for contact tracing."

Billboard clarifies that "Ticketmaster would not store or have access to fans' medical records and would only receive verification of whether a fan is cleared to attend an event on a given date."

Talk of what concerts might be like in a post-social distancing world increased after word broke about one potential vaccination partially funded by Dolly Parton.

Ticketmaster's part of larger entertainment company Live Nation.

