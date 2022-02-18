Alex Miller Unveils Somber Video For Breakup Song 'Through With You' [Video Premiere]

Kentucky-bred singer-songwriter and former American Idol contestant Alex Miller pledges his allegiance to traditional country music with recent release "Through With You."

Miller co-wrote the latest teaser of his forthcoming debut album on Billy Jam Records with its producer, Jerry Salley.

"This song is a little different than my usual writing style and it's very personal to me," Miller told Wide Open Country. "I had been through a rough patch with someone. She flat out said we were through, and that broke my heart. It's a real sweet ballad that's one of my personal favorites on this album and I co-wrote it with my producer. I really believe it's one of the best songs I had a part in and I'm proud of it. So-- to the young lady who broke my heart, I say: 'Thank you, honey, for a helluva song!'"

Its official music video, premiering today on Wide Open Country, tells a different and much darker tale than the song's theme of teenage heartache.

"'Through With You' is a sad, serious break-up song that's done in a very different style for me," Miller explained. "When director Steve Kinney and I put our heads together for the video concept we knew we wanted to take the opportunity to show that alcohol abuse hurts not just the abuser, but all those around them as well. Abuse breaks everything -- hearts, minds and bodies."

Fans may recognize the video's star, former Miss Kentucky USA winner Maria Montgomery, from a couple of different places: her role in the video for Miller's western swing-inspired song "Don't Let the Barn Door Hit Ya" and her gig as the on-court host for University of Kentucky men's basketball games.

Miller debuted on the Ryman Auditorium stage in Nashville last summer alongside bluegrass giant Rhonda Vincent. His Grand Ole Opry debut is still pending, as promised by American Idol judge Luke Bryan.

