‘Three’s Company’ Star Suzanne Somers’ Widower Says She Sends Him Signs She’s Alright

Alan Hamel, husband of the late Suzanne Somers, claims that the actress, who died almost a year ago of breast cancer, lets him know from the great beyond that she is okay.

Somers was the businesswoman, author, and actress who made her name in Hollywood playing sprightly Chrissy Snow on the popular sitcom Three's Company. She bravely dealt with breast cancer for nearly a quarter of a century. Somers succumbed to the disease on October 15, 2023, the day before her 77th birthday.

Alan Hamel Takes Comfort In The Strange Happenings That He Believes Come From His Beloved Late Wife, Suzanne Somers

Hamel Described The Experiences That He Feels Are Signs Suzanne Is Doing Well After Her Death

According to foxnews.com, Hamel, 88, who married Somers in 1977, shared with Fox News Digital some of the odd goings-on that he interprets as indications she's alright.

"One day I'm in the kitchen with my family," Hamel said, "and all of a sudden, Suzanne's favorite song comes on the audio system; the audio system wasn't even turned on. It's a Latin song, and it's written and performed by someone no one's ever heard of. It's a song we used to dance to in the kitchen. It just came on all by itself. And then, when it was over, that was it. The audio system stayed off."

On another occasion, he said that the fireplace in their home "started by itself," then, equally mysteriously, shut off.

Hamel also mentioned a hummingbird that flew into the house and perched on a photo of him and Suzanne. He added that the same bird came back weeks later and nestled in his hands. Hamel said he recognized the bird's unique markings, so he knew it was the same one.

Alan Hamel Is Still Grieving Suzanne's Loss

He Hasn't Lived By Himself For Decades

It's clear that Hamel misses Suzanne deeply and most likely always will. Her absence has left a painful, aching void in his life and in his heart.

"When I go to bed at night, during that time when you're not asleep yet, that's when I really feel Suzanne's presence to the point where it's palpable. I remember one night I was so positive she was in bed with me. I reached over just to check, and of course, she wasn't there."