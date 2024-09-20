'Three's Company' Star Says She Wasn't Happy With How Her Character Ended Up

Three's Company star Joyce DeWitt is reflecting back on the classic sitcom. While she loved the show, she didn't like how her character ended.

She said that she felt offended that producers decided to marry her character, Janet Wood off.

"I was a bit offended when it was time to retire the show that they chose to 'marry her off' as the path forward for that character," DeWitt told US Weekly. "I would have sent her to law school or medical school or to the Peace Corps."

Despite her misgivings with the show's ending, DeWitt was glad to be a part of Three's Company. She said the show's legacy has endured over the years.

'Three's Company' Star Looks Back

She said, "The most dear, precious, tender - and utterly unexpected - experiences that have come from working in Three's Company are the many, many adults who have told me that Three's Company was a safe haven they could count on during their teen years - for some, the only safe haven."

Despite the show being off the air for four decades, the actor said she still gets plenty of letters and talks with fans about the sitcom.

"It was a 'time out' from the oppressive, challenging, difficult circumstances they were navigating in their young lives," DeWitt said. "And, oh by the way, they say the characters also did stupid, crazy stuff that made them laugh. But it was the love, trust and support of the characters, one to the other, that made them lifelong fans."

The actor also said the actor played a big role in her own life as well. "That as an actor you could be part of such an impact or presence in a young person's life when all you were doing was trying to make people laugh, that feedback is a blessing unimaginable!" she stated.

DeWitt misses her Three's Company co-stars, Suzanne Somers and John Ritter. She reflected back on the two of them fondly, remembering the late actors.

"I think I would not be chastised by my friends and fellow cast members in speaking for all of us in saying that working with John was a gift," she shared. "An adventure and a gift, a true gift."