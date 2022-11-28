Fans Can't Stop Watching Hallmark's Christmas Take on 'Three Men and a Baby'

Three Men and a Baby is one of those beloved '80s flicks you've at least heard of, if not seen a few dozen times. It follows three men who try their best to adapt to fatherhood when one of them ends up with a child unexpectedly. Hijinks ensue. The Hallmark Channel put its own Christmas spin on this fun setup with Three Wise Men and a Baby, which follows three brothers who suddenly find themselves having to care for a baby during the holidays. And it worked! Very, very well, we might add. The yuletide yarn is now the most-watched movie of the year across all ad-supported cable channels, according to Nielsen.

Three Wise Men and a Baby debuted on November 19 as part of Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas celebration. Since then, it's amassed 3.6 million total viewers, and it's become the most-watched movie across viewers of multiple demographics, including women 18+, women 25-24 and women 18-34 specifically. In short, it completely dominated the Nielsen charts, and fans can't get enough of this fun twist on a classic flick.

And it's not hard to see why this Hallmark movie was of particular interest to viewers. It has a little something for everyone. Hallmark stars Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes and Paul Campbell bring their A-game to this hilarious adventure where they must put their differences aside and bring some real brotherly love to caring for a baby they weren't expecting to raise. These beloved actors are a part of the Hallmark stable of actors that fans love to see, and this is a situation we haven't seen them in yet. Also, Campbell co-wrote this particular film with Hallmark Channel regular Kimberley Sustad, so he brings a lot of himself to the role.

Luke Brenner (Walker) has a charmed life when the movie begins, as a firefighter in perfect health with a lifestyle he loves. One day, he finds a baby on the doorstep of his fire station with a note asking him to care for the child until Christmas. He has no idea what to do, and his mother, Barbara (Margaret Colin, from the original Three Men and a Baby), is going out of town to tend to his sister's medical emergency. What can he do other than reach out to brothers Taylor (Tyler Hynes), a video game designer who just lost his job, and Stephan (Paul Campbell), a pet therapist who has his own case of severe anxiety? Chaos ensues. But it's a fun, watchable kind of chaos.

Advertisement

The actors had as much fun behind the camera as they did in front of it, too. Speaking to People, Paul Campbell divulged that he learned plenty about his co-stars, specifically Tyler Hynes, and his apparent skill with soothing babies.

"I think the most surprising thing is how good Tyler was with the babies. He was just like a natural-born baby whisperer," Campbell told People. "He would take the crying baby, and he would just walk around whispering things to it."

It wasn't all fun and games, of course. Andrew Walker was quick to remind us that babies can be tough to act alongside, which you probably already knew. "Working with a baby is so grounding," said Walker. "You're really at the mercy of the baby."

Three Wise Men and a Baby is currently airing on the Hallmark Channel and is available to stream via Philo. Can it hold its place on the Nielsen throne? Only time will tell.

Advertisement

Related Videos