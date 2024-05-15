Three United States Governors Demand Turks and Caicos Release Americans Arrested Over Ammo

On Wednesday, May 15, 2024, three United States Governors requested that Turks and Caicos Governor, Dileeni Daniel-Selvaratnam, release three Americans detained for ammo possession. Reportedly, Ryan Watson, Tyler Wenrich, and Bryan Hagerich — alongside two additional, as-of-yet identified Americans — have all been arrested under Turks and Caicos' firearms and ammunition laws.

The letter, per Fox News, sent by Governors Kevin Stitt, Josh Shapiro, and Glenn Youngkin asks Daniel-Selvaratnam to "reconsider" the charges. "Like thousands of Americans each year, these individuals traveled to your beautiful territory recently for leisure," the letter says.

"They have all maintained that they did not intend to bring ammunition into Turks and Caicos," the Governors agreed. "Any ammunition unknowingly left in their luggage was the result of lawful conduct in the United States. We understand that none of them were carrying firearms."

Formerly, Watson was arrested on April 12 for having ammo in his bag. He's currently on the island awaiting his court hearings. Previously, he told Fox that the ammo was from a previous hunting trip.

Likewise, Hagerich appeared in court in Turks and Caicos on May 3. Effectively, a judge said he must stay on the islands for another three weeks until his sentencing. At that point, Hagerich will learn if he must serve the minimum sentence of 12 years for carrying ammo in his bag in the airport, or if his case can be adjudicated.

Americans Are Being Detained In Turks And Caicos Due To Ammo Possession

"It was never my intent to come here with ammunition," Hagerich said to Fox. "It's just a tragedy. The separation from my wife and family has just been catastrophic."

Meanwhile, Watson also defended himself. "We had no intentions of ever bringing anything into this country. ... It was just trying to pack board shorts and flip-flops, and that was all we were concerned about bringing," Watson told Fox. "It never dawned on us to research any of these things. And there are a lot of locals that have been just such a blessing and have had such gracious hearts."

Indeed, we'll have to see how Daniel-Selvaratnam responds to the Governors' pleas. Furthermore, when Wide Open Country learns more, we'll be sure to report it.