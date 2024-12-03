Three-Time Boxing Champion Dies After Cancer Battle

Israel Vazquez, a three-time super-bantamweight boxing champion, unfortunately, died of cancer at the age of 46. Garnering 44 wins and five defeats, Vazquez retired in 2010 following a series of injuries. It was announced in November that the Mexican boxer was diagnosed with stage 4 sarcoma, an advanced and often incurable cancer.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Israel Vazquez's passing was announced by World Boxing Council (WBC) president, Mauricio Sulaiman, on X. "Israel Vazquez is finally resting in peace," Sulaiman wrote. "May God give strength and support to his wife Laura, their children, family and friends during these difficult times." He then wrote in Spanish: "Thank you champ for leaving such a special mark. You will always be Magnifico."

He then posted again, further talking about Vazquez and his legacy. "Thank you Israel for the so many great memories that you have given us through your actions inside the ring but most importantly outside of it," Sulaiman said. "You are now eternal , rest in peace, everything will be all right."

A Boxing Legend

Sulaiman was far from the only one addressing Vazquez's passing, as many other legends in boxing talked about him after news of his death broke. This includes Freddie Roach, regarded as one of the best boxing trainers of all time. "Forever a world champion and legend in boxing. One of the best boxers I ever had the privilege of working with - a world champion. Israel, my friend, may you rest in peace now", Roach said. "My condolences to the Vazquez family and to all those who called Israel their friend."

Billy Dib also talked about Vazquez. Dib, just like Vazquez, was diagnosed with cancer, which he managed to survive. "Heartbroken to hear about the passing of Israel Vázquez after his courageous battle with cancer. He was not only a champion but also a true warrior in and out of the ring," Dib wrote."My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and all who admired him. May he rest in peace."

Vazquez's career spanned 15 years in which he got 44 wins - with 32 knockouts - and just five losses. He was 17 when he started boxing. Vazquez earned his nickname "Magnifico" after his unique style in the ring. Eventually, in 2010, Israel Vazquez had to retire after suffering injuries, which included a detached retina. His last fight took place on May 22, 2010, when Rafael Márquez defeated him for the WBC Silver featherweight title.