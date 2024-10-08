Three Members Of Medical Helicopter Team Die In Crash While On Way To Help Patient

While traveling to pick up a patient, three members of a medical helicopter team died as a result of a helicopter accident on Monday, October 7 in Owenton, Kentucky. The accident is currently under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The Air Evac Lifeteam (AEL), en helicopter emergency service, issued a statement on Facebook. "Air Evac Lifeteam is heartbroken to share that three crew members from AEL base 133 perished in a helicopter accident in Owenton, Kentucky today," reads the statement.

Understandably, AEL has suffered a terrible loss, as well as the crew members' families. "We were informed of the accident by local law enforcement shortly after it occurred," the statement continues. "The crew is based out of Grant County, Kentucky and were on their way to a scene to pick up a patient when the accident happened. This was a terribly tragic accident, and our deepest sympathies go out to the employees' families and friends."

A Tragic Accident

The AEL has not unveiled the names of the crew members who died during the helicopter accident. "At this time, we are not releasing the names of the crew members on board the flight," concludes the statement. "We kindly request respect for the privacy of our team members and their families in this difficult time. AEL will work closely with the FAA and NTSB during the investigation."

Later, LEX18, an NBC affiliate, reported that the Federal Aviation Administration said that, the medical helicopter reportedly hit a guy-wire before the fatal crash took place. Said wire's purpose is to provide stability to freestanding structures.

According to the same source, the identities of the three crew members were confirmed by Kentucky State Police's Owen County Coroner. Out of respect to the AEL's wishes, we will not mention the crew members' names.

Investigations continue as the NTSB has an investigator handling them. "Once on scene, the investigator will begin the process of documenting the scene and examining the aircraft," said the NTSB in a statement. "Part of the investigation will be to request radar data, weather information, maintenance records and the pilot's medical records."