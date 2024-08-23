Thomas Rhett Says His Marriage Took A Toll During His Period Of Biggest Career Success

Success can be, in its own way, as hard to handle as failure. When you are a famous country music star such as Thomas Rhett, it can be a tough ride. He admits that while he was soaring professionally, his marriage to his wife, Lauren Akins, practically "imploded," per foxnews.com.

There is plenty to contend with when you hit the big time in show business. The intrusions of the media and the public, maintaining a consistently high level of creativity, and the stress of recording and touring are just a few of the typical hurdles. It all adds up.

What was it like for Thomas Rhett and how did he and his spouse get through it? We checked on that. This is what we know.

Rhett And Akins Outwardly Seem To Have An Idyllic Marriage

They Have Had Their Share Of Bumps In The Road Though

Per Us Weekly, "Rhett scored his first of 22 No. 1 singles in early 2014 and has gone on to win eight ACM Awards and two CMA Awards. He and Akins, both 34, also welcomed four children — Willa Gray, 8, Ada James, 6, Lennon Love, 4, and Lillie Carolina, 2." That is a lot to adjust to!

Thomas Rhett And His Wife Lauren Have Been Upfront About Their Rough Marital Patches

Lauren Akins Even Wrote A Book About It Titled 'Live in Love'

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins have a realistic, almost laid-back outlook on their relationship that gets them through the inevitable challenges. Their wisdom may be applicable and valuable to other couples having thorny issues.

He said, "Hardships are going to enter your lives at some point in time, it's just about how you weather the storms."

Lauren also has her priorities straight. "Even when it doesn't feel easy, at the end of the day, we choose each other."

It also helps that the two have known each other since grade school!

Thomas Rhett And Lauren Akins Never Considered Throwing in The Towel On Their Relationship