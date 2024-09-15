Thomas Rhett Reveals Gross Plane Habit Leaving Fans Disgusted

You can't trust everyone's manners and etiquette. Some folks just have no basic thought for anyone other than themselves. Moreover, you definitely can't trust everyone's hygiene. Some people live their lives in gross filth and stench. This appears to be the case for country star Thomas Rhett when he pulls this absolutely rancid move on an airplane.

Recently, Rhett posts several pictures of himself on Instagram on a five hour flight to Edmonton, Canada. There, you can see some of the nastiest habits you could ever display on an airplane. Not only does he lets his feet completely out of his shoes. Additionally, he plops his big ol' feet all over the place. The first picture shows Thomas slouching in his seat, bare hooves squarely on the headrest. Then, he proceeds to flaunt his toes and soles all on the seat and on the window in different photos afterwards.

Fans Get The Ick From Thomas Rhett's Gross Instagram Picture

Remind me to never hop on a flight with Thomas Rhett, I guess. For what it's worth, it does appear that he's living large and riding on a private jet instead of your standard commercial flights. However, it also seems like there might be other passengers with him on the plane. I can't imagine being one of Rhett's friends and turning around to see his stinky feet in my face. Additionally, this doesn't even account for any potential stewardess trying to do her job.

Evidently, it doesn't look like I'm alone in being grossed out by Thomas Rhett's behavior. One user recalls a similarly harrowing experience on their flight. "You remind me of a lady that sat behind me on my flight last week. She settled with a foot on each of my armrests," they comment.

Conversely, one person simply laughs it off as childish of Thomas, just like his own kids. "Looks like Daddy has been taking lessons from his adorable little daughters!" they say.