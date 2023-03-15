Thomas Rhett Joins 'The Voice' Coach Niall Horan for Surprise Duet

Thomas Rhett surprised fans in London last Friday (March 10) during the C2C Festival by inviting The Voice judge Niall Horan on stage. Rhett introduced his guest as the writer of songs for a "pretty big band," referencing pop phenomenon One Direction, before a verse-swapping duet of Horan's global 2017 hit "Slow Hands."

"Slow Hands" suited the UK's preeminent country music gathering. After all, it doesn't sound all that different, lyrically or stylistically, from much of the R&B and pop-influenced hits by Rhett and other country radio staples. Horan has credited Don Henley's solo material as a major influence on the song's vibe, so it intertwines with '90s country's classic rock influences, as well. Even Horan's denim-on-denim look feels at home in a pop-country setting.

Rhett's own versatility takes center stage when he ups the song's twang quotient. Indeed, his voice suits the slightly funky love song, further proving his long-established versatility.

"Love ya bro!," Rhett wrote in the caption of an Instagram reel of duet highlights. "Thanks so much for joining us in London last night!"

C2C was hosted on March 10-12 at London's O2 arena. It was the 10th edition of the influential event. This year's lineup spotlighted a wide range of country acts, from recently-crowned megastar Lainey Wilson to such rising artists as Ashley Cooke and Drake Milligan.

Horan is one of the new coaches in 2023 on The Voice, alongside Chance the Rapper. Both have been a good fit so far for a show that's typically stolen by country star Blake Shelton's quirky, often self-depreciating sense of humor and his friendly rivalry with the returning Kelly Clarkson. The current season is the last for Shelton, who's been part of The Voice since its 2011 debut.

