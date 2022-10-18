Katy Perry Joins Thomas Rhett For Breathtaking 'Where We Started' Music Video

Thomas Rhett's pop-country stunner "Where We Started," the title track of his sixth studio album (released in April by Big Machine Label Group), features the familiar vocals of pop superstar Katy Perry. The cross-genre duet got its own Patrick Tracy-directed music video on Tuesday (Oct. 18). It stars both and captures the introspection and triumph in lyrics about how special memories from early in a relationship can pull couples through rockier days.

"I loved being able to create a dreamy world for 'Where We Started,' going back to the Nashville singer-songwriter roots of where I started," Perry shared in a statement.

"Working with Katy has been a really collaborative process," Rhett added. "From tracking the song in the studio, to performing on it 'American Idol,' to this video -- her input has made this whole experience really special for me."

Rhett and Perry performed the song in May during ABC's American Idol finale.

As for how hitmakers from two seemingly different worlds connected, Rhett credits the team at Big Machine.

"I had no part in that. My record label called her and said, 'Would you want to do a collab with Thomas Rhett?' and I thought they were crazy," he told ET in April during the CMT Music Awards. "I was like, 'She has no idea who I am.' They sent it to her, and she loved the song."

Rhett wrote the song with his father, Rhett Akins, as well as Nashville fixtures Sean Douglas, Jesse Frasure and Ashley Gorley.

Where We Started also brought us seasonal jam "Slow Down Summer" plus the traditional country music-influenced Riley Green team-up "Half of Me" and haunting Tyler Hubbard and Russell Dickerson collab "Death Row."

Rhett recently wrapped up his 2022 Bring the Bar to You Tour. Earlier in October, he celebrated his 10th wedding anniversary with his wife, Lauren.

