Thomas Rhett Stars in New Fritos ‘Down For Everything’ Commercial

Thomas Rhett is coming to our TV screens, starring in a new Fritos commercial! The father of four might be busy promoting his new album, but that doesn't stop the fun from coming. The country singer, who is nominated for an ACM for Male Artist of the Year, has partnered with the chip company for their first TV commercial in 20 years!

The "Down for Everything" commercial features the country star playing a game of "this or that" with a friend, showing him in different scenarios all while eating tasty Fritos. The commercial then ends with Rhett and his friend sitting in his tour bus as Rhett asks, "Rock or Country?" to which his friends laugh and he nods, saying, "Don't answer that." Throughout the ad, you can also hear his single, "Church Boots," which is part of the singer's new album, Where We Started.

Apparently, the singer is a huge fan of Fritos, telling Country Now that the Honey BBQ twists are his go-to flavor. "Whether it's a road trip or football game, or watching sports on TV, it's kind of a necessity for me," he stated.

Rhett continued, "It was honestly just a huge honor to get asked to do it in the first place. I feel like I have been eating Fritos since I was a child, and I love anything that reminds me of my childhood, whether it's a movie or a sports game, or something as simple as a chip. Getting that phone call was really cool because I feel like Fritos is just such a timeless and classic brand that has been around for years, almost 90 years to be exact."

Where We Started is set to be inspired by different artists and genres, with nods to Aretha Franklin, Alan Jackson, country music legend George Strait, and Led Zeppelin. Released on April 1, the album also features special collaborations with Katy Perry and Riley Green. The music doesn't stop there after the singer is also set to release the second half of his double album Country Again: Side B later this year!

