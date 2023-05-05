Thomas Rhett's Daughters Made Him an Adorable Going-Away Present Ahead of Tour

Ahead of tonight's (May 4) launch of his Home Team tour, Thomas Rhett's four daughters made him a sweet, handmade surprise. Willa Gray, age 7, Ada James, 5, Lennon Love, 3 and Lillie Carolina, 1, signed a multi-colored drawing which reads, "We are so proud of you Daddy!" An Instagram carousel shows not just the collaborative piece but also three impressive, sticker-accentuated originals by Willa James, a daddy-daughter drawing by Ada James as well as a sweet tracing of Lennon Love and Lillie Carolina's handprints. Each has been resized and framed so Rhett can take them on the road.

"My team trying to make me cry first night of tour...sheesh," Rhett wrote in the caption.

"Dude..Already the highlight of tour and it hasn't even started!!" tour mate Cole Swindell wrote in the comments. "Can't wait to kick it off tomorrow night, brother."

Rhett, Swindell and rising act Nate Smith will be on the road together through a Sept. 29 homecoming finale at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

No word on whether Rhett's daughters and his wife Lauren will once again join him during his months-spanning tour.

"My kids love getting on the bus. They love getting in their bunks," Rhett told Audacy's Katie & Company. "They think it's the coolest thing in the world... it's pretty full circle because it's exactly what I used to love to do with my Dad."

Rhett is the son of fellow country singer-songwriter and '90s hitmaker Rhett Akins. The two co-wrote a song Rhett dedicated to his father, 2021's "That's What Dads Do."

"Hey y'all, I meant to post this song on Father's Day, but I never got around to it," Rhett said ahead of the song's acoustic debut on Instagram. "I wrote this song with my dad, for my dad and for all the dads out there. So, better later than never. This song is called 'Things Dads Do.'"