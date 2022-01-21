Thomas Rhett Announces 2022 'Bring the Bar to You' Tour

Thomas Rhett is officially hitting the road this year! The country music singer announced his 2022 "Bring the Bar to You Tour," expected to begin on June 17 with 30 cities in total. Rhett's first stop is scheduled for Gilford, New Hampshire, later visiting Charleston, Atlanta, Detroit, and more.

"Man it feels good to share this tour news," Rhett told Billboard. "I'll never take for granted being able to come see y'all and I'm so fired up to play some of these new ones that were made with these nights in mind. I have a feeling things are going to get loud -- I'm counting down the days already!"

The singer went on to post a video on Instagram, saying tickets will officially go on sale on January 28. Rhett will be joined by Parker McCollum and Conner Smith.

The "Slow Down Summer" singer is scheduled to release his upcoming album, Where We Started, in April, just in time for the tour. Fans might also hear songs from his second new album this year, Country Again: Side B, which is expected in the fall.

The singer made headlines last year after he and his wife, Lauren Akins, welcomed their fourth daughter. The Grammy Award nominee and Akins are parents to 6-year-old Willa Gray, 4-year-old Ada James, 22-month-old Lennon Love, and their newest arrival, Lillie Carolina.

"Bring the Bar to You" Tour

6/17/2022 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion

6/18/2022 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion

6/23/2022 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

6/24/2022 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

6/25/2022 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

7/14/2022 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

7/15/2022 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

7/16/2022 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/21/2022 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

7/22/2022 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

7/23/2022 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium

8/11/2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

8/12/2022 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

8/13/2022 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

8/18/2022 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheatre

8/19/2022 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

8/25/2022 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/26/2022 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

9/22/2022 - Columbia, MO - Mizzou Arena

9/23/2022 - Springfield, MO - JQH Arena

9/24/2022 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

9/29/2022 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center

9/30/2022 - Bismarck, ND - Bismarck Event Center

10/1/2022 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

10/6/2022 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena

10/7/2022 - Bozeman, MT - Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

10/8/2022 - Missoula, MT - Adams Center

10/13/2022 - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center

10/14/2022 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center

10/15/2022 - Dayton, OH - Nutter Center

