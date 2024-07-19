this-tv-actor-is-putting-all-his-time-into-a-bruce-springsteen-cover-band

A beloved veteran actor is now swapping scripts for setlists, turning down roles to rock out with his Bruce Springsteen cover band. Hank Azaria, famed for his many voices on The Simpsons, swapped out Springfield for the stage.

His new calling? Leading Hank Azaria and the EZ Street Band.

"My whole life is about sharing vocal impressions," the 60-year-old actor recently told Rolling Stone. "This, in some ways, is the ultimate of that to me."

Of course, the actor's resume runs deep. A six-time Emmy winner, Azaria has appeared in numerous films and TV shows, including The Birdcage, Godzilla, Along Came Polly, Friends, and Ray Donovan. He also received a Tony nomination in 2005 for "Spamalot."

Despite this impressive list of credits, Azaria is best known for his voice. For 36 years, he has voiced numerous characters on The Simpsons, including Comic Book Guy, Chief Wiggum, and Moe the Bartender.

"I'm the luckiest man in show business," he admitted to Rolling Stone. His The Simpsons success ensured he'd never have to worry about money. "Get on a cartoon show that runs 36 years. And then don't worry about anything," he quipped to the outlet.

How Azaria's Bruce Springsteen Cover Band Threatened His Most Famous Acting Gig

However, the actor's Bruce Springsteen cover band threatened his cushy gig.

When producers of The Simpsons noticed his voice had become unusually hoarse, Azaria explained, "I'm working on a thing," and subsequently rerecorded some of his vocal performances, he told the outlet.

Of course, the "thing" is Hank Azaria is leading his Bruce Springsteen cover band, the EZ Street Band, as the frontman. Their first official performance is set for August 1 at Manhattan's Le Poisson Rouge.

The proceeds will benefit the Human Solidarity Project, an equity-focused charity.

"I think of it as a theatrical performance," he explained. "I'm staying in character as Bruce even though I'm telling stories about myself. It's a performance piece, but I'm not a Bruce impersonator."

Azaria aspires to perform with his cover band in 2,000-seat theaters someday. He mentioned working on the Boss' speaking voice, describing it as a blend of "Frank Pentangeli from 'The Godfather' and Scatman Crothers."

Azaria mentioned that he initially formed the band for a single performance at his 60th birthday party, which took place at the City Winery in April.

"I had feelings about turning 60," Azaria admitted, "and I thought, 'What would be fun?'"

He surprised his friends by revealing that the party's entertainment would be a "great Bruce Springsteen cover band"—with him as the frontman.

He confessed that performing as the Boss in front of his friends made him extremely nervous, leading to a panic attack and even vomiting, something he had never experienced before.

However, the show was a smashing success.

"The Monday after the party, I got offered two acting jobs," he recalled.

As tempting as it was, he'd found a new passion.

"I turned them both down and spent all morning pursuing whatever's next with the band," he said.