If you've ever felt like you got stiffed on your holiday bonus, you may want to drop off an application off at Hilcorp Energy Company, the largest privately-owned and natural gas producer in the United States.

The Houston-based energy company gave each of their 1,381 employees a $100,000 bonus this year for hitting their goals. In 2010, the company's executives gave employees the choice of a $50,000 car or a $35,000 check for doubling the size of the company in five years. The top brass' motivational strategy seems to be working.

"It's just a true gift, and I think myself, along with everyone, is not going to give less than 100 percent each day," receptionist Amanda Thompson told Houston's Fox 4 News.

Hillcorp is owned by Texas billionaire Jeffery Hildebrand, who co-founded the company in 1989 after a career at Exxon.

According to the Houston Chronicle, when a new employee joins the company, Hilcorp opens an account in their name at the Greater Houston Community Foundation and deposites $2,500 in it. Hilcorp them matches the employee's contributions to any 501(c) 3 charity dollar for dollar up to $2,000. As of 2015, the company had contributed over $11 million to charity.

As of 2015, Hilcorp had made Fortune Magazine's "Best Companies to Work For" list for three years in a row. It's no surprise why.

My question: What's the next bonus gonna be? A small tropical island?

This post was originally published in 2015.

