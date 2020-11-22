Lifestyle

In 2015, a Texas Company Gave Every Employee a $100,000 Christmas Bonus

If you've ever felt like you got stiffed on your holiday bonus, you may want to drop off an application off at Hilcorp Energy Company, the largest privately-owned and natural gas producer in the United States.

The Houston-based energy company gave each of their 1,381 employees a $100,000 bonus this year for hitting their goals. In 2010, the company's executives gave employees the choice of a $50,000 car or a $35,000 check for doubling the size of the company in five years. The top brass' motivational strategy seems to be working.

"It's just a true gift, and I think myself, along with everyone, is not going to give less than 100 percent each day," receptionist Amanda Thompson told Houston's Fox 4 News.

Hillcorp is owned by Texas billionaire Jeffery Hildebrand, who co-founded the company in 1989 after a career at Exxon.

According to the Houston Chronicle, when a new employee joins the company, Hilcorp opens an account in their name at the Greater Houston Community Foundation and deposites $2,500 in it. Hilcorp them matches the employee's contributions to any 501(c) 3 charity dollar for dollar up to $2,000. As of 2015, the company had contributed over $11 million to charity.

Read More: This Viral Christmas Commercial is a Reminder of What's Really Important

As of 2015, Hilcorp had made Fortune Magazine's "Best Companies to Work For" list for three years in a row. It's no surprise why.

My question: What's the next bonus gonna be? A small tropical island?

This post was originally published in 2015.

Now Watch: Songs Every Carrie Underwood Fan Knows By Heart

 

recommended for you

In 2015, a Texas Company Gave Every Employee a $100,000 Christmas Bonus