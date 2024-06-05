This Past 'American Idol' Winner Is Begging To Replace Katy Perry

The search for Katy Perry's replacement on American Idol is heating up, and several people are throwing their hats into the ring to take the coveted spot. One past American Idol winner certainly wants the gig. Jordin Sparks recently asked about being considered for the role.

She took to social media to drum up sport for the position. Maybe, she can stoke those social media flames and land the spot.

"Oh hi [Amertican Idol] —I hear a seat opened up at the judges' table!" Jordin tweeted. "I'm putting my name in the hat."

Not to be outdone, former winner Fantasia also expressed interest in the role as well. She saw a lot of value in mentoring artists about the music industry. She saw it as a good fit for her and her talents. "I'm gonna be honest, I would love to," Fantasia said.

Meanwhile, Meghan Trainor, who acted as mentor this season, sees herself as the perfect replacement for Perry. She's advocating pretty heavily for herself. She said, "Please. I've been going everywhere, being like, 'Hi, American Idol.' Please. Choose me to be a coach... or judge. I will be the best. [Trainor] will give my whole heart and soul. I promise. Please pick me, choose me, love me. I will do everything."

Who Will Replace Katy Perry On 'American Idol'?

Of course, then we have Jelly Roll. Perry herself advocated for the singer to replace her on American Idol. Jelly Roll says he's up for the role if given the chance.

"Consider? I've accepted the job and they haven't offered it," he said.

"How cool of Katy," he said of Perry. "When we were talking backstage the other day, she tells me this just me and her and my wife. She's like, 'I'm telling you, you need to replace me,'" he recalled. "I always love people who are the same way publicly that they are privately. Some people will tell you how great you are privately then won't post your album," he said. "For her to immediately—in the first interview she gets asked—bring me up. I'm like, 'I love you Katy!' But that's just who she is. Katy is one way all the time."

That's not to mention rumors about Adele or Bon Jovi joining the show.