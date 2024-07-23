This McDonald's Favorite May Hit Menus Again

To all the McDonald's diehards, it might be time to rejoice! We're one step closer to the ever elusive return of the iconic Snack Wrap.

Recently, TikTok food news account @snachwithzach posts a new minute long video. He details a new McDonald's menu item stores in North Carolina test for 'operational efficiencies.' The McCrispy Strips arrive as an extension of their larger expansion of the 'McCrispy.' The company sells it as a spin off to a Southern, buttermilk chicken sandwich. Think of it as their answer to Chick-Fil-A.

This new menu item teases the return of the Snack Wrap, a cheap, iconic McDonald's food that still remains close to fans' hearts. The fast food giant could very easily repurpose their new item into its original form and skyrocket consumer interest. As long as they don't overprice the incredibly straightforward wrap, it would be a home run.

McDonald's Teases The Return of Its Iconic Snack Wrap

However, this isn't entirely hopeful speculation. There is substantial proof that this is just an initial step in making the McCrispy a "billion dollar brand." In December 2023, USA Today reports a news release from McDonald's about its intentions to expand their McCrispy into wraps and tenders. Additionally, they hope to put its enterprise on the same level as the McNuggets. Tenders already make their ways to some stores. It's only a matter of time until they make that next step.

2016 was the last time we saw the Snack Wraps. At the time, these exist as staples amongst McDonald's fans. The formula is staggeringly simple; combine chicken strips with lettuce, cheese, and sauce and wrap it in a flour tortilla. Moreover, they price the item reasonably where the typical fattening fast food guilt lightly minimizes. In particular, myself and the rest of the broke middle and high schoolers at the time constantly ate these because they only cost us pocket change. McDonald's have a key to success at the time and they still strip the item away from us.

Thankfully, it looks like we're getting closer to that moment where we can feast on the Snack Wraps once again. Mix this with the limited time $5 meal deal, McDonald's might stay true to their word in looking out for their customers.