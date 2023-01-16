Ever dreamed of living in a rustic-but-totally-luxurious western-style abode, a la the Dutton Ranch on Yellowstone? If you've got $30,000 on hand for a month-long vacation, you could have yourself a picturesque getaway in this 60-acre ranch. The catch? It's not in Montana. It's in the Hamptons.

Nestled in Water Mill, New York, a hamlet on Long Island, the estate includes a 7,000 square-foot main house, as well as a horse paddocks and acres upon acres of riding trails. The property is available to rent for a whopping $30,000 per month.

According to the rental listing, the estate is perfect for those who enjoy a bit of western flair and natural beauty -- so long as their creature comforts are still looked-after. The log home comes fully-furnished, decked in designer labels.

"The home offers magnificent, one-of-a-kind designer furniture," the listing states. "Having the best of both worlds, this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

Advertisement

The lavish cabin-mansion features a fully-equipped gym and a movie theater. (Think of all the Yellowstone episodes you could binge over the course of one month). And for the warmer months, there's a heated outdoor pool.

The "plush ranch unparalleled with western authenticity and rustic elegance" is also suitable for the true-blue cowboys. The property boasts two horse stalls, a professional grand prix riding arena and plenty of untouched natural beauty. But have no fear, city-slickers: A full-time estate caretaker is included with the price of the rental. So you won't have to mow 60 acres of grass.

If you'd rather schedule your country escape for the warmer months, know that you'll pay a premium to enjoy the ranch in the Hamptons' peak season. Rent for the month of June totals $99,000. July will cost you $125,000. And for an end-of-summer getaway, you're looking at $149,000 for the month of August alone.

That's quite the hit to the pocketbook. Better off living vicariously through the Dutton dynasty. Nothing soothes the blow of unbelievable family dysfunction like a rustic-luxe ranch nestled in the mountains.

Advertisement

Related Videos