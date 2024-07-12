This Insanely Over-the-Top Oklahoma City Mansion Screams "New Money"

If you dream of living in an outrageously over-the-top Oklahoma City mansion, hold onto your cowboy hat for the deal of a lifetime!

Via the popular X account Zillow Gone Wild, we have perhaps the most lavish home up for grabs. The layout and decor are a bit... eccentric. Picture a bad-boy NBA star mixed with Pee-Wee Herman...

This mansion boasts 19,000 sq ft of pure luxury, featuring a 70,000-gallon pool with a slide and grotto, a hot tub, a full outdoor kitchen, a stocked pond, and a koi pond with 200 koi fish. Enjoy electric shades, hidden staircases, multiple bar areas, a golf-driving balcony, and even a fireman's pole from the kids' gaming area to the kitchen! Plus, there's a professional bowling alley and game room.

The property also flaunts a $6 million, 32,000 sq ft heated and cooled barn, complete with an indoor basketball court, outdoor basketball court, multiple bars, dance floor, performance stage, 33 oversized car garages, and 2 luxurious his-and-hers bedroom suites. There's also a wine cellar that looks straight out of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

And what house would be complete without a dedicated room for your pet pooch?

The Internet Reacts to This Insane Oklahoma City Mansion

Of course, denizens of X (formerly Twitter) did not hold back after seeing images of the impossibly sprawling Oklahoma City Mansion. Many folks didn't see the charm in living in such an out-of-the-way place.

"Only thing it is missing is being a place where folks actually want to live at lol," one X user quipped. "Imagine having 17mil to drop on a house, and choosing to live in Oklahoma," a second user agreed.

However, other folks appreciated the rustic (and frugal) appeal of OKC.

"So?',0ne user shot back. They added: "OK is a beautiful state with plenty of quiet and privacy and someone with that money can easily afford to fly out on the weekends for a quick vacation. Also OK had lots of Native American[s] and their rich vibrant cultures." Another user put it more succinctly: "Imagine how much this house would cost in Vancouver."

Still, other denizens of the internet simply had fun with the lavish lifestyle on display.

"All that money and they still couldn't buy even an ounce of cohesive style outside that didn't have Walmart stamped on it," an X user quipped.

"The amount of money one has often seems to be inversely proportional to the amount of style and taste they have," agreed another user. They added: "Taylor Swift is an exception... her house decor is amazing."

However, another user summed it all up with, "Can't buy class."

Still, you can buy this gaudy Oklahoma City mansion for a cool $17,250,000...