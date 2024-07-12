This Hollywood A-Lister Has The Craziest Theory About Dolly Parton And Tattoos

It's rare that you see Dolly Parton without long sleeves. It's one of those minor points that, in a vacuum, doesn't seem like it's worth giving a second thought. But this time? Scarlett Johansson has an interesting theory for us to chew on about Parton's tattoos.

Now, to be clear, Parton's already confirmed herself that she has tattoos. PEOPLE got the honor of that reveal! "My tattoos are pretty, they're artful and they usually started out to cover some scar, not to make a big statement. Ribbons and bows and butterflies are the things that I have," Parton said.

Parton went on to clarify the extremely wholesome reason she got one of her tattoos. "I was very sick for a while, and I had to wear a feeding tube. It left a little indention in my side and I didn't like it because I'm so fair that scars turn purple on me. I like to make positives out of negatives. I had a little beehive tattooed over it — a little yellow-and-brown beehive with a tiny little bee on top of the hive. The mouth of it is that little sinkhole."

But Johansson took things multiple steps further when she spoke to PEOPLE during the press circuit of an upcoming film. "I don't know. I'm so not a conspiracy theorist. I'm like, I really believe in science. I don't know. I think probably that Dolly Parton has full tattooed sleeves."

One Hollywood Staple Believes There's Something More To Dolly Parton's Tattoos Than We Know

It is fascinating that Parton keeps her tattoo business so close to the chest. Then again, I understand. People are already in her business and reprimanding her for certain viewpoints as it is. Who wants to invite backlash from the "tattoos are like poison for your body" crowd? Let the woman do musicals, sell doughnuts, and make a whole lot of money in peace.

...Unless she has some unsavory tattoos she doesn't want us to know about. What if it's, like, a Jurassic Park tattoo, but she's embarrassed for anyone to know she has it? Maybe we should do some further investigation...