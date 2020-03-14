Texas Family Builds Gruene Hall Replica for Daughter's Playhouse

Gruene Hall is an iconic site for all Texans. Located in New Braunfels, the building is the oldest dance hall in the entire state of Texas. Over the years it has regularly hosted legendary performers including Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, and George Strait.

One family loved Gruene Hall so much that they commissioned a playhouse replica of it crafted for their daughter Grace. The mini-Gruene home was aptly named "Grace Hall." She can now two-step to her heart's content, playing all of the country music legends from the comfort of her backyard. The family is based in Bellville, outside of Houston. The end result is easily the coolest little playhouse in the Lone Star State.

The 140 square foot Gruene Hall playhouse replica was built by Lilliput Play Homes, a Pennsylvania based company that creates distinct and unique playhouses for kids. They've created kid mansions, old west towns, lighthouses, and even a pirate ship playhouse. Lilliput built Grace Hall on-site in just eight weeks in 2015. Stephen Chernicky, the owner of Lilliput Play Homes, told My San Antonio that he loved this project.

"Walking away from that playhouse, I thought it was one of the cutest we've done," he said.

Here's the actual exterior so you can see how accurate the replica really is.

The interior was so detailed, Lilliput even cut grooves and hand-painted wood grains to look more like the inside of Gruene Hall.

The stage inside the playhouse is just like the real deal and gives Grace and all her friends a place to grab their boots and guitars and host little performances. Notice the recreated stage curtain that matches the original hall.

To make it look as authentic as possible, the playhouse even has its own water tower replica, equipped with a fun slide. Can it possibly get any cuter than this?

Inside the playhouse, there is also a mini-kitchen and plenty of shelving for Grace to set her boots and cowboy hats. How many of you are convinced that you need a mini Gruene Hall in your backyard?

This post was originally published in 2016.

