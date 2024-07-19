This Celeb Says You Can Smell Matthew McConaughey From a Mile Away

Some people live so blissfully unaware that they smell bad. They could be flippant about taking showers or freshening up their armpits. Furthermore, who knows how good they are at wiping or if they just sweat insanely easy? Regardless, it's inconsiderate and an insane attack on the senses. Apparently, Matthew McConaughey falls underneath this category.

Recently, actress Kate Hudson appears on an episode of 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.' There, the host begs to know what's up with the rumors about Matthew McConaughey and his hygiene. ""Was that old urban legend true that you forced Matthew McConaughey to wear deodorant while filming Fool's Gold?" Andy asks.

The answer is a resounding no. Word is, she could smell that man coming from 'a mile away.' However, here's the kicker: she doesn't wear any deodorant either.

Matthew McConaughey Doesn't Wear Deodorant at All?!

This stems from an interview McConaughey takes with Playboy back in 2003 where he claims Hudson asks him to wear salt rock to neutralize any body odors. He would never bite on her suggestions though. Moreover, PEOPLE Magazine ranks Matthew 'Sexiest Man Alive' back in 2005, where he reveals he hadn't worn any deodorant since the '80s. He says a man should smell like 'a man' and follows a bunch of cliche manly beliefs that explains a lot about him. Additionally, McConaughey claims women never find issues with his natural scent because it's distinctly his.

Apparently, others vouch for Matthew as well, detailing what his natural smell is like. One of his costars on 'Tropic Thunder,' Yvette Nicole Brown gives the exclusive on the trademark Matthew McConaughey scent. "I remember that Matthew McConaughey said that he did not use deodorant and that he didn't have an odor. So my first thought is, 'I'm going to get as close as I can to him to see if he's right," she says. "He smells like granola and good living. He has a sweet, sweet scent that is just him and it's not musty or crazy."

I'm not buying this crap from him or anyone else. This man probably smells ridiculous. If Kate Hudson can smell Matthew McConaughey a mile away and she doesn't use deodorant either, I can probably smell him halfway across Austin. You can't trust people and their bizarre alternatives to hygiene.