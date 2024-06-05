This 'America's Got Talent' Knife Swallower Has Sofia Vergara Begging "Make It Stop"

I almost feel I should add a trigger warning for what we're talking about. America's Got Talent keeps raising the bar season after season, and last night's episode was no different. You know what, how about we stop burying the lede? A man swallowed a giant pair of scissors. And put a hook into his neck. Heck, "knife swallowing" is tame compared to what this man did!

I'll post the video here, but I'm warning you now. If you have any aversions to hooks, knives, or giant scissors anywhere near the skin or in places they otherwise shouldn't be, save yourself. For my fellow weirdos who share my apparent lust for punishment and morbid curiosity: Bon appétit!

I'll never listen to "Raindrops Keep Fallin' On My Head" the same way ever again. In fact, it makes the whole affair significantly more unsettling. ...Probably the point, but still!

The reactions of the judges — and the whole audience — tell the story. If NBC were smart, they have the perfect Short on their hands. Play a slightly distorted version of Raindrops and splice together nothing but the horrified reactions from everyone watching to encourage more people to watch this clip.

It's gross, it's terrifying, but it's also so fascinating to watch. You know, the whole "can't take your eyes off a car crash" mental trick.

An 'America's Got Talent' Contestant Takes 'Sword Swallowing' To The Next Level

"Acts like this should go way farther than they usually do. This is talent on a WHOLE ANOTHER SCALE," one YouTube user said. Do you think this is how people felt when they went to see a Harry Houdini show? Or the excitable fear of watching Evel Knievel jump through flaming hoops on a motorcycle?

"I was disturbed but couldn't stop looking. My sister left the room," another commenter testified. Yeah, it's like watching a horror movie! But something was missing that many commenters quickly noticed.

"That should [be] worth a golden buzzer."

How did this not earn a Golden Buzzer? Seriously! I get that it's hard to watch, but this is prime Golden Buzzer territory!

...Actually, a terrible thought just came to me. If this man is staying in the competition, what else could he possibly do? Sends a chill down my spine considering the horrors ahead.