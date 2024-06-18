This 'American Idol' Winner Rejected Katy Perry's 'American Idol' Judge Role

I know it's only been a month since American Idol's season finale. Additionally, it's been a month since Katy Perry makes her departure as judge from the show. But the suspense is killing us at this rate. Who could possibly be next? Thankfully, the pool narrows down further. Kelly Clarkson recently rejects all the rumors tying her name to the role. Now, we have another name taking their name out of the race.

Former American Idol winner Scotty McCreery speaks with fellow alum Jennifer Hudson on her talk show to dispel any potential rumors tying him to the role of judge. He replies to Hudson, ""Absolutely not. I don't want to do that. Do you? I know what it feels like being on the stage, being judged. I don't want to put that on somebody else."

Hopefully, The New American Idol Judge is Revealed Soon

Ultimately, I understand where Scotty is coming from. I mean, it's quite surreal and jarring to go from ordinary citizen with a talent to the magnifying glass of American Idol fame. People put their stakes into you and have expectations of how your career goes. It's a lot of sudden pressure to succeed. In that sense, I understand why McCreery doesn't wish to place that on contestants.

However, with all due respect, I don't think anyone was itching for Scotty McCreery to take over the massive void Katy Perry leaves behind as judge. The person he would be replacing made "Teenage Dream." Fans are itching for someone to reach that level of public fame and importance in the music industry. Naturally, rumored names like Adele and Meghan Trainor make much more sense as a result.

That said, if the hit show is looking for a sense of familiarity with the show, look no further than Jordin Sparks. She writes on X (formerly known as Twitter), "Oh hiiii @AmericanIdol—I hear a seat opened up at the judges table! I'm putting my name in the hat!"

Hopefully, we'll see soon enough who serves as judge alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Ritchie.