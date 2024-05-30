This 'American Idol' Singer Will Open For Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows no signs of stopping. As the Grammy-winning wonder rolls into London, Swift announced three opening acts for the Wembley Stadium stretch of her journey. I don't want to discredit either METTE or Griff, but you're not here for them. (Whether you should be, however, is another story entirely!)

Y'all wanted American Idol's Benson Boone, and guess what? Y'all got him!

Wembley Stadium, please welcome your June openers METTE, Griff, and Benson Boone to #LondonTSTheErasTour! See you in not so long, London. ☺️ @mettenarrative @wiffygriffy @bensonboone pic.twitter.com/qHdKDvaqUr — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) May 27, 2024

Necessary Context(TM): Boone was part of American Idol's 19th season. He could play the piano and sing like crazy. People were rooting for him to win it all! But soon, he'd mysteriously drop out. Later, Boone would reveal why he chose to leave the popular competition show. "Social media is the biggest opportunity to get people to know you personally," Boone shared in a press release. "Hopefully, they will not only like my music, but they'll understand and like me as a person, so I'm more than just a song for them."

Surely enough, with his army of TikTok followers, Boone grabbed the attention of Dan Reynolds, frontman for Imagine Dragons. The rest, as they say, is history. Oh, and a partnership with Warner Records. You know, nothing too fancy.

Benson Boone Will Open For Taylor Swift's Eras Tour And Fans Are Loving It

BENSON BONE ? — Mia (Taylor’s Version)⸆⸉ (@ladygagaxqueen1) May 27, 2024

One person was so excited, they forgot his last name was "Boone." ...Or perhaps there's a more not-PG meaning behind it. Anyway! We push on!

"I wish someone could change the prophecy and get me off the waitlist for these dates so I could experience these awesome openers," another X (formerly Twitter) user lamented. Well, user, I'm sure Boone will be in your city before long with how quickly his star is rising!

I want to take a moment to focus on Swift herself. It's almost baffling the sheer amount of power she has across the globe. I'm not kidding — for this article, I did a cursory check and found out Swift is boosting local economies! Seriously, the Eras Tour alone already has its own comprehensive Wikipedia page. It's nowhere near close to being over, either!

I've never seen anything like it. It's fascinating, but it's also existentially terrifying in its own way. I'm convinced Swift could run for president of the United States and have a solid chance of legitimately winning. What an interesting thought experiment!