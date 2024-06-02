This ‘American Idol’ Finalist Got Kicked Off The Show, Arrested For Fatal DUI Crash, But Where Are They Today?

It's truly a shame to watch people burn their blessings away. Sadly, this is the case for former American Idol contestant Caleb Kennedy.

Rewind a few years ago, he's a standout on the legendary reality tv singing competition. The judges love him but he has the backing of millions of viewers watching every week. In a puzzling twist of fate, a questionable video surfaces online where he sits with a guitar and next to someone with a KKK-esque hood. As a result, he apologizes and resigns from the competition.

Despite the setback and controversy, Kennedy still pursues his music career. But life takes a turn and he finds himself in police custody.

What Did Caleb Kennedy Do?

On February 8th, the South Carolina native drives his truck intoxicated. Eventually, he swerves off of the road and crashes into a building. Unfortunately, a 54 year old man, Larry Duane Parris, is inside the building and passes away as a result of the crash. The police come to the scene and charge Kennedy with a fatal DUI crash.

When it came time for his court hearing, Parris' family attends. Still grieving the loss of the husband and father, they insist on not letting him off bond. The daughter Kelsi recalls the tragic passing, arguing why Caleb shouldn't be let off the hook. ""I see my daddy laying in his own shop, moaning and groaning, with a stranger not even calling 911. He killed my dad, point-blank. I wish I could pay a little bit of money or a lot of money to have my daddy back."

She continues, painting a picture of what her father's last moments were like. "I hear my screams begging for him to look at me and stay awake. I hear the firefighters cutting the door to get in there to him. I hear the surgeon telling us he's not going to survive," she says.

Lastly, she continues by requesting his bond be denied. "If I have to relive that every day for the rest of my life, please explain to me how he even has the opportunity to see the light of day ever again. Him! He did this! He should have to sit there," she emphasizes.

Kennedy's attorney argues that he's still only 17 at the time. He made a tragic, unfortunate decision but he feels he shouldn't be stuck in jail. Ultimately, the judge sides with the family and denies his bond.