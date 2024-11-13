Things Got Awkward Between Karine Jean Pierre And Fox Reporter When Talks Turned To Joe Biden And Kamala Harris's Post Election Lunch

On Tuesday, November 12, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre engaged in a back-and-forth with Fox News's Peter Doocy. Doocy pressed on what he described to be an "awkwardness" between Joe Biden and Kamala Harris following Donald Trump's landslide win in the 2024 Presidential Election.

"We know that today, a week after the election, President Biden and Vice President Harris had a private lunch. How awkward was that?" asked Doocy. "I don't even understand. Why would it be awkward? Why would it be awkward?" answered Jean-Pierre.

Doocy then went on to elaborate on his question, referencing how Joe Biden dropped from the race on July 21, 2024. "The president got squeezed out for her, and then she kept him at arm's length, and then she lost. And now she's back," he followed.

Jean-Pierre then insisted on the "awkwardness" adjective. "Why would you characterize it as awkward? They have regular lunches. They meet and talk regularly," she answered. Doocy then tried to continue pressing on the question.

Back And Forth

"Did you see them together yesterday? Did you see the show of force together?" Karine Jean-Pierre interrupted the Fox News correspondent. She went on to explain the nature of their meeting after election night, but she refused to "take the premise of the question."

"They've had lunch many times," Jean-Pierre explained. "They had an opportunity to discuss the last 70 days or so of this administration, how important it is to get things done for the American people, and that is their focus. That is genuinely their focus."

The back and forth continued, with Doocy asking if Donald Trump was to pardon Hunter Biden, Joe Biden's son. "I don't have anything else to share about that," Jean-Pierre answered. "I'm not going to get in, go down a rabbit hole on this. I've been very clear. The president's been very clear when we've been asked this question."

The "awkwardness" comments come after Harris attended a ceremony at the Arlington National Cemetery. During the ceremony, a visibly expressionless Dr. Jill Biden was seen sitting right next to the Vice President. The history between the two is complicated, to say the least, with some post-garbage-comment sidelining and a red dress being worn on election day recently added to the mix.