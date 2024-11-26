Things Get Tense After Someone Threw Something At Zach Bryan During A Song

Zach Bryan is currently on his extremely popular Quittin' Time tour. One of his recent concerts went awry as someone threw something on stage, hitting his guitarist.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Bryan and his bandmate were performing on stage when a hardly identifiable object was hurled. It struck the guitarist's leg, although the impact was very light. Nevertheless, Bryan stops performing immediately and picks up the object.

The crowd started cheering as Bryan stared daggers toward the portion of the audience where the object came from. He stalked over to the microphone with the object in hand.

"Who threw this?" he sternly asked, pointing at the audience. "Who was it?"

Bryan was pretty resolute in his effort to find whoever threw the object as he persisted with his line of questioning. He stands there for a small while, hoping the aggressor would own up or be pointed out.

He finally relents, saying, "don't throw s--t at concerts, huh?" He tosses the item to the floor as he walks back to his bandmate. But he decides he isn't quite done.

After a quick double-back, Bryan adds, "And if you guys do know who threw it we can get them out of here. If we ever find out who did it." With all that said, he proceeds with the concert.

Zach Bryan stopped his show last night to call out a fan who threw their phone at him pic.twitter.com/LaMMLUyFpV — Barstool Backstage (@StoolBackstage) November 24, 2024

Zach Bryan Attacked On Stage After Messy Public Breakup

One thing that may come to many's minds is that this stage attack happened only recently after his awful breakup with his ex Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia.

Over the past weeks, the internet has resented Zach Bryan more and more. Chickenfry has taken to the internet to expose the ins of their toxic relationship and how badly Bryan treated her. Chickenfry denied a $12 million payment for her silence, and has been very vocal.

It's likely that this attack isn't associated with the drama between Bryan and Chickenfry. Afterall, they surely wouldn't have bought a ticket to a concert of his just to throw a measly object on stage. It's more likely that they thought it would be funny. Or, they simply wanted the attention.

However, there isn't really an excuse to throw things on stage.