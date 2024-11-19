Things Get Heated On 'The View' Between Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin

Panelists on The View got embroiled in a tense political debate as they reacted to a Real Time With Bill Maher clip discussing the part sexism and racism played in the outcome of the recent elections.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Maher believes that racism and sexism played little to no part in why the Republicans were voted in. The View panelist Sunny Hostin disagreed.

"I know that, as a country, it's very difficult for people to believe that racism and misogyny, they're just alive and well," she opened her point saying. Hostin then went on to say how such things are alive in America, even if you've never experienced it yourself.

To aid her point, she walked the audience through a graph detailing voter statistics. It displayed that the majority of white voters opted for the Republicans, whereas a majority in each minority group opted for the Democrats. She also points out that a majority of voters with a bachelor's degree or higher voted for the Democrats.

A part of Hostin's point was that racism and sexism were guiding factors for the majority of people who didn't have the education to see objectively.

"It's an uncomfortable, inconvenient truth about this country," she ended.

Alyssa Farah Griffin disagreed, however.

MAHER BLAMES DEMOCRATS' LOSS ON IDENTITY POLITICS: After Bill Maher spoke out on his show and said Democrats "lost a crazy contest to an actual crazy person," #TheView co-hosts discuss. pic.twitter.com/Hu9tt2JHrs — The View (@TheView) November 18, 2024

Griffin and Hostin Debate On Role Sexism And Racism Played In Election

Griffin believed that people didn't vote solely based on racism and sexism, but economic factors. "biggest common denominator in this election was that people want a good life and ability to provide for their family," she said, displaying her point.

"But the stats are the stats," countered Hostin, arguing that even the poorest communities still voted for Kamala.

"But it doesn't say 'I'm white and I voted for Donald Trump because of racism," Griffin said, becoming more exasperated.

The pair began to get more heated, leading to Whoopi Goldberg to intervene, "Hold on, hold on," she started.

"Everybody just take a breath, take a breath," she continued, pulling a funny face to defuse the tense atmosphere, "take a beat!"

With the heated conversation cut off, other panelists jumped in a provided more of a balanced argument, arguing that both factors are valid and at play. Ava Navarro, despite liking Bill Maher, told him that he needs to "clean [his] lenses," if he can't see race and sexism as factors.