Things Get Awkward When Jimmy Fallon Cuts Off Fan, Viewers Accuse Him Of Being Drunk At Macy's Day Parade

Jimmy Fallon has been a mainstay at the Macy's Day Parade for a few years now. But things got awkward this year with the late night host.

Fallon appeared for a short segment, down by the parade. He was communicating with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, who were with a crowd of fans. Fallon was wearing shades and appeared to be overly hyper/energetic. Fallon's known for being a ball of energy, but many viewers felt his behavior seemed off throughout the segment.

However, things became awkward when Kotb and Guthrie turned to let a fan ask Fallon a question. Rather than focus on the hosts or the fan, Fallon begins to march along to the band behind him, doing a step in place dance. The host never entertains the question, cutting off the fan before they can ask it.

He then tells Guthrie and Kotb that he has to run and that he can't hear a thing that they're saying. It's likely that the loud noise played a role in the abrupt end to the segment. Things probably got very loud on Fallon's end.

Jimmy Fallon Draws Backlash

Guthrie and Kotb ended up answering the fan's question, which was who would Fallon invite to Thanksgiving. They said themselves of course. But that seems like a consolation prize really. Viewers were quick to point out the slight on social media.

I mean just check out these responses:

"Jimmy Fallon just cut that woman off lol. Man needs to pay attention."

"Not Jimmy Fallon cutting off the fan asking a question."

"Jimmy Fallon segment is an absolute disaster. Can't hear each other. And this audience interaction segment honestly feels like time filler."

Several people also asked if the host was drunk.

"Jimmy Fallon is hammered already. My wife loves the parade. I would rather watch paint dry."

"Jimmy Fallon was clearly on a bender and woke up and proceeded to show up at the parade."

"I need a little of whatever Jimmy Fallon had this morning."

"Jimmy Fallon is either drunk or just a vibe LMAOOO."

"Is Jimmy Fallon drunk??"

"Jimmy Fallon wearing sunglasses in full rainstorm, alcoholic representation as ever."