Things Get Awkward When Interviewer Brings Up Sandra Bullock Crush To Newly Married Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves was asked an inappropriate question by a host on BBC's The One Show that has left fans annoyed at the unprofessional questioning.

The beloved Canadian actor was being interviewed by The One Show. During the interview, he was asked by host Alex Jones about the recent 30-year reunion with the Speed cast. "How was that? To get back together?" she politely asked.

"It was so nice," he sweetly answered, "Yeah, Sandra Bullock and I get along really well and it's always nice to see her."

A perfectly fine question and nice answer. However, Gabby Logan, another host, thought to push a little deeper.

"Didn't you discover later that you could have got on even better," she asks, "You both had a bit of a crush on each other, on set, but you didn't find out until later on."

Reeves smiles at the invasive question and replies, "Oh yeah... we were very professional."

"That would've been a nice couple!" The other host claims. He repeats himself in response.

The questioning into a past crush seems rather strange to the actor who's been in a marriage with Alexander Grant since 2018. To then praise how good they would have been together is a slap in the face to his existing relationship, too. I'd personally feel disrespected if I were Reeve's partner (a position many around the world would fight for, I imagine).

Internet Reacts To Inappropriate Question

As usual, many have praised Reeve's professional response to the question, and have slammed the host asking the question.

"He has a partner now a bit embarrassing for him to answer that now But he handled that well He's a nice man," comments one.

"He handles this SO well. Terrible question to ask and such old news," writes another.

"Can't stand either of those women and what a stupid question! Well handled Keanu!" praises a third.

Such comments can be found anywhere the video is posted.

Out of everything they could have dug into, a past crush is embarrassing indeed. To then dismiss his current partner is an affront to both the star and Grant. Considering the circumstances, he answered their question with as much grace as he could have in the situation.