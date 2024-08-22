Things Get Awkward When Camera Cuts To Maryland Delegate As Oprah Mentions "Childless Cat Lady" During DNC Speech

Welp, isn't that awkward? During the recent Democratic National Convention, a delegate got unintentionally called out during a speech by Oprah.

The entire thing reminded me of a Key & Peele skit thanks to a cameraman. When Oprah Winfrey mentioned "childless cat lady," cameras awkwardly turned to a Maryland delegate. The entire thing was bad. But it's likely the camera operators weren't aware of what they were doing.

Winfrey spoke at the DNC on Wednesday. Her speech referenced Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance's comments about cat ladies. He claimed the country was ran by "a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives."

"When a house is on fire, we don't ask about the homeowner's race or religion. We don't wonder who their partner is or how they voted," Winfrey said during her speech. "No, we just try to do the best we can to save them. And if the place happens to belong to a childless cat lady — well, we try to get that cat out, too."

As she mentioned "childless cat lady," the camera cut to Teresa Woorman. She is the District 16 delegate at the Maryland House of Delegates. Talk about getting called out on national television. However, Woorman decided to embrace the call-out rather than shy away from it. She said she described herself as a "childless cat lady" when she took her House oath.

Oprah Causes Awkward Moment

"D—n right this childless cat lady is 100% disgusted by J.D. Vance in general and 100% behind @KamalaHarris and @GovTimWalz! Also I may be childless but I do hope that's not a permanent condition, thanks!" the delegate posted on X. "Also, funny enough I recently got appointed to a legislative seat. And I got sworn in to the Maryland House of Delegates last week and I referred to myself as a childless cat lady during my remarks. But I'm in good company, @taylorswift13, @Oprah."

Winfrey identifies as an independent but endorsed Kamala Harris as president.

"Now there's a certain candidate that says if we just go to the polls this one time, we'll never have to do it again," Oprah said. "You're looking at a registered independent who is proud to vote again and again because I'm an American, and that's what Americans do."