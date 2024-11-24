Thief Accused Of Stealing From 9/11 Memorial

On Wednesday, a thief, 21, was caught on camera stealing an item from a 9/11 memorial at a church in New York.

Deikel Alcantara, the apprehended crook, was caught walking down a sidewalk in CCTV footage released by the NYPD. He clutched the $3K gold-plated rose of hope that he stole from the memorial in the Church of St. Francis of Assisi.

The rose of hope is a metal rose made from the steel from Ground Zero. It was plated in real gold to represent hope to visitors and parishioners. It has still not been recovered. Reverend Brian Jordan told the New York Post that, "This was not only a robbery, as far as I'm concerned, it's an act of desecration."

Alcantara stole the rose on Wednesday, in front of the reverend. He was apprehended on Friday and was in court recently where he showed no remorse for his actions. He is due back in court next Tuesday.

The pastor claimed he didn't want Alcantara to "wallow in jail."

"I hope and pray that this troubled man turns himself in to the police and he gets the proper psychiatric care that he needs," he told the outlet. "I want this man, after he's arrested, not going to jail but going to a psychiatric center to get some help, to get a second chance at life."

After his display in court, however, it's looking like he'll face jail time.

Alcantara was scolded in court for his careless behavior. He fidgeted, laughed, and smiled as his acts were relayed to the court, according to the New York Post.

"I don't know if you think this is funny but they're about to ask for bail," Judge Simiyon Haniff warned.

The reverend had also previously stated that Alcantara was a troubled man who clearly needed help.

"Had he asked for help, I would help him... He just shied away from any type of contact," he said at the time.

Alcantara's carelessness will only make his situation worse for him despite the reverend's hopes.