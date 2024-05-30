These 'Yellowstone' Stars Just Tied The Knot In Perfect Ceremony

Looks like we got ourselves a newly-married couple! Yellowstone's Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison made their marriage official for everyone to coo at! From lovers on the show to lovers in real life, it seemed like the pair had been made for each other! Per Vogue, though the couple played lovers on the screen, that dynamic didn't immediately transfer over to reality. Apparently, if it hadn't been for Harrison's mother, the pair may not have elevated to romance at all!

"She and Ryan met by chance through a mutual friend at a charity event in Dallas during a production break. I wasn't there, but it just happened to be during a time when both Ryan and I were transitioning into new chapters of our lives. They got to talking and discovered just how many Texas-based friends and acquaintances we had in common. So, sensing an opportunity, she encouraged Ryan to give me a call," Harrison recalled. It was meant to be, folks. Situations like that rarely happen by accident!

Exclusive: Inside #Yellowstone’s Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison’s Western wedding at the bride’s family home in Texas. https://t.co/d0XfiFKJXl pic.twitter.com/geqvjO3fTI — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 29, 2024

'Yellowstone's Ryan Bingham And Hassie Harrison Finally Get Married

Bingham and Harrison wanted a private wedding that still laid bare their Texan roots. To kick off the wedding weekend in style, they had a "cowboy cocktail welcome night" at the Crescent Club.

"That place holds so many cherished family memories, it was the perfect spot to start our celebration," Harrison said. "We really went all out with the theme, turning the club into an old-time Western bar complete with a mariachi band, Texas wildflowers, and a great DJ."

You know everyone had to take a shot of Bingham's Bourbon, of course. If you think fans didn't eat this all up, you'd be sorely mistaken!

"A match made in Yellowstone," one Instagram user said on Vogue's official post celebrating the pair.

Some impressions don't need much else more than a timely GIF! There are also... critical comments made against the couple regarding the circumstances of their bond, but we're not going to get into that!

Not that I'm averse to covering the full spectrum of an event or situation, but I'm going to keep it light here and let you discover those criticisms on your own!