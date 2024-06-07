These Popular Energy Drinks Contain A Chemical Linked To Colon Cancer

I have some awful news for all my people getting their caffeine intake from energy drinks. You might be ruining your guts as we speak.

Scientists in Florida are currently running tests to see the effects of Taurine. Basically, it's an amino acid, giving a much needed boost to your cells and clearing up a cloudy, unfocused mind. But their theory suggests harmful bacteria thrives off of this as much as your healthy cells do. As a result, it ravages our stomachs and spikes the chances of colon cancer.

This traces a direct bridge to how our bodies react to these taurine-fueled beverages in general. In small doses, it could be fine. But for those who knock them back like water, it's an entirely different story. Too much can cause vomiting, dizziness, weariness, general constipation, and diarrhea. So what drinks should you quit to avoid this fate?

The Taurine Filled Energy Drinks to Avoid

Bluntly speaking, probably all of them. Almost all of your favorite energy drinks have some form of taurine in order to give your body the much needed boost you crave. Let's start with Monster, prominently displaying the amino acid at the top of every can. Blending it in with your vitamins on the packaging makes it feel like a good ol' time.

Red Bull may give you wings but it's also got taurine in it. Thankfully, if you drink only one of the world's most popular energy drink, you're only ingesting a third of your daily recommended limit.

Rockstar is loaded with taurine. The former has twice the amount of Red Bull and Monster, with no added benefit in sugar loss. According to a study from the Mayo Clinic in 2015, drinking these on an empty stomach guarantees a massive jump in blood pressure and heart rate. It's arguably the worse for you on a per-can basis.

Celsius and PRIME Energy are similar in that they're both built with taurine but their sales pitch is in drinking low sugar alternatives. Sure, you may not be getting diabetes but you're also causing your body to tweak out.

In short, avoid any and all energy drinks if you wish to duck this fate. Maybe we start drinking kombucha instead, who knows?