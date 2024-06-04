These 'American Idol' Finalists Are Reuniting For Special CMA Fest Show

Have you heard of "19 Takeover"? No? Good, I'm excited to break the news to you! As we all know, the 2024 CMA Fest is days away! With that will come a surprise in the form of performances from a few former American Idol contestants!

Mia Matthews, from Season 22 of the show, gave up the ghost on her Instagram account. "So stinkin excited to perform at the 19 TAKEOVER with some of my fellow [at]americanidol Idols at [at]cmamusicfestival !! We'll be at [at]6thandpeabody from 4-7pm on June 6th and it's FREE!!! so get there early," Matthews said.

Indeed, among the ten American Idol folks attending the event will be Season 21's winner, Iam Tongi!

Even though the only person to go on to win their season of American Idol was Tongi, the lineup shows that "winning" on the show isn't the most important part — though it certainly helps. No, the most crucial element of being a contestant on American Idol is often getting there in the first place. Once you have the world's eyes on you, it's hard to deny the breadth of your talents.

Consider Emmy Russell, for example. Despite coming up short in the most recent season, Russell's musical credentials have only strengthened since the show ended. Will Moseley ain't exactly doing too badly, either! Personally, I'm happy to see Triston Harper back in action as I still feel like he was cheated a bit. But like I said, the American Idol "win" is becoming less and less important in the grand scheme of things!

Since we've been talking your ears off about Idol and the CMA Fest, I would like to do something a little different! The whole 19 Takeover deal made me think of something.

Has there been a show to marry American Idol and something like Big Brother? I'd say they should bring back Making the Band because that's the closest thing I can think of conceptually. But, uh... for reasons (good reasons), I sincerely doubt they'd ever bring that show back.

In this era of reboots, remakes, and "reimaginings," I believe we deserve a show that combines the raw talent involved in American Idol and the drama slop that's typical of the reality TV universe!