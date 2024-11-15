Theo Von Recalls Intense Experience With Secret Service

I can't imagine the terror of having secret service absolutely take over your real estate. They go to drastic lengths to protect the president, vice president, and anyone in their families. Going over to someone's house involves an extensive search of the perimeter to make sure that nothing could potentially endanger these people. It seems incredibly surreal. But comedian Theo Von, in his typical nature, makes a hell of a story out of it.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Recently, Von spoke with Matt McCusker on the This Past Weekend podcast. There, he breaks down the insanity of having secret service come to his house and set up base amidst the interview with vice president JD Vance. "JD Vance showed, dude, there were snipers on the roof. Full tactical gear. I go in the ice bath, there's like secret service everywhere. They had put drapes, black drapes, in front of the house. They shut down exits off the interstate... I had no idea," Theo recalls.

Secret Service Takes Over Theo Von's Podcast Space Amidst JD Vance Interview

Then, Theo goes into a tangent about his neighbor and how wildly they react to the insane secret service invasion. "Bro, my neighbor, right, I f****n' look at my phone, he's like, 'What's up? Are you __?' And he didn't put blank, just underlines, and they thought it was one of those things where like, they were sending people in... like I was taking my own life at home. Well he had sent like four messages, so at that point, it was already 11," Theo continues. "I had slept in, I was up until, probably 3AM, just getting my questions ready, so I was like, I have to make sure I sleep. And he's like, 'Dude, we were so scared.' 'Cuz they thought they were repelling into the home."

Eventually, JD Vance and Theo Von go on to have a surprisingly insightful but still kind of dumb conversation about drugs. But the idea of secret service taking over my house would leave me a bit nervous not to ask anything stupid.