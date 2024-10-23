Theo Von & JD Vance Have a Surprisingly Candid, Occasionally Dumb Conversation About Drugs And I Love It

I love Theo Von. He's one of the funnier internet comedians we have on the internet today. Moreover, he will take any opportunity to turn a normal conversation into an absolutely absurd, hilariously dumb one. Conversely, you might catch him have the occasional insightful conversation with a Bernie Sanders type of person, asking sincere questions about the country.

Recently, Republican Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance sits down with Theo Von for an interview on his This Past Weekend podcast. What better way to reach the American people on your campaign than to sit down with an internet comedian? Eventually, the pair talk about the opioid crisis, a topic Von knows well as a recovering addict. For a moment, he's candid, detailing how the rise of fentanyl increases the risk for recreational drug use and scares him straight.

However, in his typical Theo fashion, he swerves a little bit and chucks out one of the funniest, head scratching sentences you could imagine. "I mean this is ridiculous to say probably...you can't even do cocaine in this country anymore, you know? And that seems like a crazy thing to say," he explains.

Theo Von and JD Vance Talk Drugs on Their Podcast

JD Vance gets a massive kick out of it and jokes that he would say that line after the election. However, he does, for a second, lift the veil and indulges in the overall point Theo says. You shouldn't demonize these people for using drugs. Of course, Vance pretty vacantly talks about how he hasn't done cocaine and how everybody makes mistakes in a very broad way of speaking. But he changes tune when considering the lethal effects something recreational could take on. "You can judge and say, 'Oh they shouldn't have been taking something.' But everybody takes something at some point in their lives," JD candidly says to Theo. "We don't want it to kill people. We don't want stupid mistakes to kill people. Live and learn from stupid mistakes...now it becomes a death sentence."

It's refreshing, although, I'm certain a more thoughtful person might dig a little deeper than JD does. That's the usual Theo Von M.O. though. He allows for as impactful or bland conversation as you can afford to exert. That's how you get a pretty vapid, ridiculous conversation with Donald Trump vs one where Von represents the common man to Bernie Sanders. As someone thoroughly unmoved by JD Vance, the conversation could've been a lot worse.