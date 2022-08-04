East Tennessee country duo The Young Fables (Laurel Wright and Wes Lunsford) explore the possibilities of new love on "Wonder If We Did," a whimsical, plucky track written by Helene Cronin, Lunsford and Wright about the flurry of daydreams that can occur just from spotting someone across the room.
"We don't have to have a picket fence/ A big old house with a couple kids," the duo sings. "We don't have to love each other til the end/ But I wonder what would happen if we did."
"Wonder if We Did" is featured on the duo's forthcoming album Pages, which is due out in September.
The duo is also the subject of the forthcoming documentary The Fable of a Song, which chronicles a series of events that rocked the duo in 2018.
"We didn't set out to write an album -- we just started writing as a means of release and it happened to resonate with people everywhere," Wright says in a statement. "We feel fortunate to have a space to share our music and are so grateful that our story seems to be helping others with their healing. That's a reward unlike any other."
READ MORE: The 20 Best Country Love Songs of All Time
Related Videos
Enjoy all things country?
Don't miss a story! Sign up for daily stories delivered to your inbox.